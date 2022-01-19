W.Va. woman finds luck in the Bluegrass; wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky (WSAZ) - On a recent trip to Kentucky, a woman from Williamson, West Virginia bought a scratch-off ticket and won the game’s top prize.

Brenda Gilman won $200,000 after buying a Bluegrass Blowout Scratch-off ticket.

Gilman says she regularly purchases her lottery tickets in Kentucky. After recently stopping at Zip Zone #6 on US Hwy 119 in South Williamson, Gilman gave her daughter money to purchase Scratch-off tickets. One of them she picked up was the $10 Bluegrass Blowout ticket.

They waited until they got home to scratch off the tickets. While playing the Bluegrass Blowout ticket, Gilman’s daughter noticed she matched the number 39 in the first row. She then scratched off the prize amount located below, uncovering the $200,000 prize.

“I scratched it off and looked at it like three times. I said, ‘Mom, look at this,’” the daughter told lottery officials.

“We couldn’t believe it at first. I’ve never won anything like this before,” Gilman said.

Gilman hopes to help family with the $142,000 she received after taxes. She’s considering buying herself a new home and giving her existing home to her granddaughter and her children.

Zip Zone #6 will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

