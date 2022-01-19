WVU falls to 5th ranked Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Despite its recent struggles at home, Baylor still knows a thing or two about winning on the road, even when short-handed.

LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer each went on a 3-point tear to set a career high for scoring, and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Baylor (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) bounced back after losing twice at home and relinquishing the No. 1 ranking. The defending national champion has won 13 straight away from home, including four consecutive true road games.

“This league is one of those leagues you don’t want to be on a losing streak, because nobody feels sorry for you,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “You can pick any sport. You lose, you make errors, you lose a little confidence. And you want to get back to winning as quick as you can.

“You miss 3- or 4-foot putts, you better make the next one. Otherwise, them others get tough. And I’m not even a golfer.”

Cryer, a sophomore, scored 25 points in his second start of the season in place of Bears leading scorer James Akinjo, who sat out with a bruised tailbone sustained in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. Freshman forward Jeremy Sochan missed his third straight game with a sprained ankle.

Mayer had 20 points and four steals. Adam Flagler scored 14 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 10 for the Bears.

“It just gives us confidence that we can get back on track and win the Big 12,” Mayer said.

Cryer and Mayer combined to hit 10 of 17 3-pointers. Baylor has won three straight in Morgantown.

Mayer “knew he had to be aggressive, knew he had to be assertive on the scoring front to make up for Jeremy and James being gone,” Drew said. “Sometimes people try to press or try to do more, and they do the wrong thing which leads to bad results. He just tried to be really efficient and effective, and he did that.”

Malik Curry scored 19 points for West Virginia (13-4, 2-3), which has lost two straight and saw its streak of 10 straight wins at home to start the season snapped. Taz Sherman added 18 points and Sean McNeil scored 17.

Mayer made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to put Baylor ahead to stay, 56-54, with 7:35 remaining.

West Virginia was held to four field goals over the final six minutes. Mayer hit a 3-pointer, Flagler made two 3s and Baylor pushed its lead to 71-61 with 3:31 left.

