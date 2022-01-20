Couple dies in southeast Ohio house fire

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people died after a fire broke out late Wednesday night at a home in South Point.

According to Perry Township Fire Department Assistant Chief Larry Anderson, the call came in a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday as possible entrapment with smoke and flames showing at the home.

The home was located on County Road 56.

Anderson says it’s believed the victims were a husband and wife who lived at the home.

Their names have not been released yet.

Anderson says one firefighter suffered a minor burn and was treated on scene.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anderson says nobody else was in the home. He says the house was more than 65% involved upon arrival. He says the victims were found deceased after crews arrived.

The Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, South Point Fire Department, and Fayette Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

