KANAWHA CO., W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash has closed I-77 North near Sissonville.

The crash happened just before the Edens Fork exit. Metro 911 says there was a two-vehicle crash. No one was injured. Metro 911 also says a tractor trailer jack knifed in that area.

