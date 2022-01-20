Advertisement

EMA directors prepare for more winter weather

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON & PORTSMOUTH Ohio (WSAZ) - The Thursday afternoon sun helped to melt some of the snow left behind by the region’s most recent snowstorm. While it appeared areas like Southern Ohio were thawing out, emergency management directors continued preparations for more inclement weather.

“That was a pretty good snow, and it stretched a lot of the resources here,” said Scioto County EMA Director Larry Mullins.

Mullins said many of his crews will be monitoring the developing conditions as they happen.

“If it looks like it’s going to affect the morning commute, at about 4 o’clock, people will be rolling out and running the plows and trying to treat,” Mullins said.

Scioto County residents can also sign up for alerts from EMA by texting “SCIOTOALERT” to 99411.

In Lawrence County, many residents suffered power outages earlier in the week. Lawrence County EMA Director Michael Boster says they’ll have warming stations on standby if it happens again.

“We have 15 volunteer fire departments throughout the county. They’re spread throughout the county in the rural parts and down along the river. Anytime that we call upon them, they are always willing to open a warming station,” Boster said.

If a loss of power becomes a medical emergency for those who are at risk and their health depends on technology, Boster says to call 9-1-1. He says, most other incidents can be avoided with proper care.

“Take care of yourselves. Do the necessary things to protect yourselves and your family. If that means staying home for a few extra hours before the roads get cleared, please take heed and do that,” Boster said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store to open at Huntington Mall
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Fire crews battle flames after two houses catch fire in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department called to same location third time this week

Latest News

Neighbors along a rural road in Putnam County were left without phone or internet service for...
Phone/internet service restored after days-long outage
Lawmakers advance bill to undo school mask mandates
Lawmakers advance bill to undo school mask mandates
At-home test kit
Thousands of free COVID-19 at-home test kits available through Valley Health Systems
If you haven’t removed the snow from your porch, driveway, or sidewalk, it’s time to get a...
Treating sidewalks, with single temperature digits on the way