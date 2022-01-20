EMA directors prepare for more winter weather

IRONTON & PORTSMOUTH Ohio (WSAZ) - The Thursday afternoon sun helped to melt some of the snow left behind by the region’s most recent snowstorm. While it appeared areas like Southern Ohio were thawing out, emergency management directors continued preparations for more inclement weather.

“That was a pretty good snow, and it stretched a lot of the resources here,” said Scioto County EMA Director Larry Mullins.

Mullins said many of his crews will be monitoring the developing conditions as they happen.

“If it looks like it’s going to affect the morning commute, at about 4 o’clock, people will be rolling out and running the plows and trying to treat,” Mullins said.

Scioto County residents can also sign up for alerts from EMA by texting “SCIOTOALERT” to 99411.

In Lawrence County, many residents suffered power outages earlier in the week. Lawrence County EMA Director Michael Boster says they’ll have warming stations on standby if it happens again.

“We have 15 volunteer fire departments throughout the county. They’re spread throughout the county in the rural parts and down along the river. Anytime that we call upon them, they are always willing to open a warming station,” Boster said.

If a loss of power becomes a medical emergency for those who are at risk and their health depends on technology, Boster says to call 9-1-1. He says, most other incidents can be avoided with proper care.

“Take care of yourselves. Do the necessary things to protect yourselves and your family. If that means staying home for a few extra hours before the roads get cleared, please take heed and do that,” Boster said.

