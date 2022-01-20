Fire destroys home in Chesapeake
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fire destroyed a home early Thursday morning in Chesapeake, Ohio.
It happened on the 200 block of Township Road around 2 a.m.
Firefighters say a husband, wife, and dog lived in the home. Everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.
According to firefighters, a space heater caused the fire.
They say smoke detectors alerted the family to the flames.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.