Fire destroys home in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fire destroyed a home early Thursday morning in Chesapeake, Ohio.

It happened on the 200 block of Township Road around 2 a.m.

Firefighters say a husband, wife, and dog lived in the home. Everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

According to firefighters, a space heater caused the fire.

They say smoke detectors alerted the family to the flames.

