Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Chesapeake

A fire destroyed a home early Thursday morning in Chesapeake, Ohio.
A fire destroyed a home early Thursday morning in Chesapeake, Ohio.(A fire destroyed a home early Thursday morning in Chesapeake, Ohio.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fire destroyed a home early Thursday morning in Chesapeake, Ohio.

It happened on the 200 block of Township Road around 2 a.m.

Firefighters say a husband, wife, and dog lived in the home. Everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

According to firefighters, a space heater caused the fire.

They say smoke detectors alerted the family to the flames.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday evening forecast | Rain, then snow
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Huntington Police say this man is wanted in connection with a robbery Sunday at the Family...
Man wanted in Family Dollar robbery
Tony unveils his latest winter weather alert
Tony unveils his latest winter weather alert
The accident happened at a home along Raven Drive in Rand, West Virginia.
Driver plows into side of home

Latest News

Phone/internet service restored after days-long outage
Phone/internet service restored after days-long outage
People who depend on public transportation are wondering if snow and ice will affect their ride.
How severe weather impacts TTA bus service
Driver plows into side of home
Driver plows into side of home
Tony unveils his latest winter weather alert
Tony unveils his latest winter weather alert