Former Greenup County Sheriff indicted for fraudulent use of law enforcement funding

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - A former sheriff of Greenup County, Kentucky has been indicted for fraud and theft.

Last week, a federal grand jury sitting in Covington returned an indictment charging Keith Cooper, 68, with one count of mail fraud and one count of theft of property from a federally funded agency.

According to the indictment, from early 2013 through March of 2017, Cooper fraudulently obtained more than $50,000 in cash, by making withdrawals and failing to deposit money into a bank account used for law enforcement funds.

The indictment also accuses Cooper of directing Greenup County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriffs to purchase ammunition that did not correspond to firearms issued to them for official duty purposes and then relocate multiple boxes of the ammunition to his private residence.

The indictment alleges that Cooper unlawfully retained approximately 35,000 rounds of ammunition, which was purchased with approximately $30,000 in public funds.

The indictment also alleges that Cooper used a vehicle and fuel purchased with Greenup County funds to take a variety of personal out-of-state trips.

A date for Cooper to appear in court in the Eastern District of Kentucky has not yet been scheduled.

He faces up to 20 years of imprisonment for mail fraud and 10 years of imprisonment for theft of public funds, and a maximum fine of $250,000 for each count.

However, any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by the Court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, with the cooperation of the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. The indictment was presented to the grand jury by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Boone.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.