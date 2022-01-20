Icy conditions made for messy Thursday morning commute

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Road conditions made for a messy Thursday morning commute as crews worked to clear the roads.

“Some spots where the old ice melted, and you can see where they scraped last night, plus the freezing rain didn’t help,” said KC Nichols.

Nichols worked to clear the driveway of his office. He described it as a sheet of ice.

“It was honestly worse than I thought, “Nichols said. " I didn’t think we were going to get this again already.”

As of noon, main Priority A routes such as I-64, US 23, US 60, KY 32, US 62, US 68, KY 11, KY 67, AA Highway (KY 9), and other heavily-traveled highways are mostly clear.

When WSAZ spoke with drivers Thursday morning, they reported Winchester Avenue in Ashland was the slickest street.

“They have gotten the roads pretty much done, but the temperature is so cold, it’s icy still,” said Steve Smythers.” Winchester is probably the worse. It’s more ice-covered.”

In Elliott, Mason, Fleming, Nicholas, Carter, and Lewis counties, state road crews are spot treating Priority B and C routes that are clearer but still impacted by snow in some locations.

With temperatures expected to hover around 25 degrees Friday and drop to 9 or 10 overnight, all KYTC crews will remain on high alert for refreezing and black ice.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.