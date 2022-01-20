Latest winter wallop backs snowy and icy punch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The National Weather Service has our region on winter weather alert and with good reason! Rain will change to snow later tonight courtesy of falling temperatures.

In the transition from rain to snow temperatures will fall below freezing as a slushy 1″-3″ accumulates. Water and slush will then freeze on any untreated road, sidewalk making for a slick and messy morning commute to work and school.

Already there is a list of more than 50 school districts that have altered their schedule for Thursday as check out the latest here at wsaz.com to see if your kids are in, out or on a delay!

For the kids lucky enough to be off, the sledding will be mighty cold on Thursday as north winds drop the wind chill down near 10 degrees.

Then by Friday and Saturday mornings low temperatures will be dropping under 10 degrees with even the chance of sub-zero readings in rural hollows as we head into the weekend!

