Man pleads guilty to selling pound of methamphetamine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington has pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine

According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, on January 9, 2020, Trevor Davis, 29, met an informant in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant on 16th Street in Huntington.

Davis admitted to selling the informant one pound of methamphetamine for $4,000.

Davis faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 2, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the West Virginia State Police Drug and Violent Crime Task Force West.

