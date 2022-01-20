Meth seized during traffic stop

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Wednesday night after sheriff’s deputies located drugs inside her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, suspected meth was found inside the vehicle during the traffic stop on Washington Road in Albany.

The driver, identified as Lisa Creech, 61, of Albany was arrested after meth, other drug paraphernalia and materials used in narcotics trafficking was discovered.

Creech was placed under arrest for possession of drugs and trafficking of a controlled substance. Creech was taken to the SEORJ and is being held without bond..

