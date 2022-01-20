Phone/internet service restored after days-long outage

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors along a rural road in Putnam County were left without phone or internet service for six days.

Cory DiDomenico tells WSAZ that last Thursday morning, a crew making repairs to a telephone pole near his home in Leon accidentally hit a phone and water line, leaving more than 60 homes without service.

DiDomenico’s wife then contacted Frontier and was told someone would be out on Saturday to fix the damage, but that crew never showed.

“We had the snowstorm coming and not a single person on the road had a way to call 911, EMS, Fire department,” DiDomenico said.

That’s when DiDomenico reached out to WSAZ for help. He sent a message to the newsroom about the outage saying, “I have no cell signal or internet to respond if you reply, and after the storm hits we won’t be able to get out of the holler. Please help us. "

Crews at WSAZ started sending emails and making calls. Within a few hours of receiving our emails a Frontier public relations representative responded, saying, “It is very much at the top of our priority list.” The email also said a technician would be out along the road making repairs, so we headed out there to see the work for ourselves.

When speaking to DiDomenico on Tuesday evening he said, “He (the technician) doubts he’ll have it fixed today, but he did not tell me when he thinks it will be fixed.”

By Wednesday morning, the calls that once went straight to DiDomenico’s voicemail were able to be answered.

“Today is day seven. We couldn’t have done it without Channel 3 and your help specifically. All the neighbors were just kind of frantic out here for days,” DiDomenico said.

With more snow on the horizon, neighbors along Arbuckle Creek Road were thankful to be able to communicate again.

“Once channel three news crew showed up, it’s amazing. After it was dark out. They were working in pitch-black darkness with flashlights or something. All of the sudden the lights came on the box on the TV. Everything flickered on, and then the whole neighborhood went crazy,” DiDomenico said. “He did a great job to fix it, the guy that came out here. You guys did an absolutely wonderful job to help things along and to talk to the right people to get the ball rolling. Again, the whole neighborhood thanks you. We couldn’t have done it without you. We probably wouldn’t even be having this conversation on FaceTime right now.”

