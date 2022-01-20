Thousands of free COVID-19 at-home test kits available through Valley Health Systems

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley Health Systems got a new shipment of COVID-19 test kits available to the public.

In just a few weeks, they’ve already distributed more than 18,000 kits, and now a new batch of more than 13,000 are ready to go.

“We have them at all of our health centers for patients or non-patients to come to our health centers to access them,” Chief Pharmacy Officer Ashley Houvouras said. “But one of the things that we’re really trying to do is provide access.”

Valley Health took more than 700 test kits to Mason County to help some of West Virginia’s most at-risk people.

“Some of our vulnerable populations that might not make it to our health centers,” Houvouras said. “We’re taking those kits to places like homeless shelters, low-income housing, facilities and places that could get those test kits out to those people on our behalf.”

One such place is Twin Rivers Tower Apartments in Point Pleasant. They house the elderly and disabled.

Manager Amanda Jordan says these kits will make a big difference.

“Most of them don’t have easy access to these kits,” Jordan said. “They don’t drive. They may have family coming in, but not on a daily basis. So when they’re not feeling well, they’ll be able to use these kits to test themselves.”

John Machir, director of Homeless Services in Mason County, said this will be a big help for their clients.

He says many come right off the street, and it’s difficult to know if they’ve been exposed to the virus.

“This will allow us to test and have a result within 10 minutes, then we know for sure about their exposure, and we’ll be able to direct them to the medical services that they need.”

Wednesday, the focus was on Mason County, but Valley Health is looking for other organizations in their coverage areas that need kits.

Valley Health Systems is also expecting a big shipment of N-95 masks.

They requested 20,000 of them, and they’ll be available to everyone.

The hope is they’ll arrive next week.

