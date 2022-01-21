Daniel Boyd talks new book ‘Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Surviving adolescence is hard anywhere, especially in underprivileged neighborhoods.

Filmmaker, playwright, and award-winning author Daniel Boyd’s latest book, “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club,” is an optimistic story of five friends who try to navigate pitfalls in the most unexpected ways.

Five best buddies try to survive a summer of bullies, parents with substance abuse issues, broken homes, crime, social workers, thieves, slumlords, and poverty.

The resilient kids guided by Miss Dirt Turtle, an old lady in the neighborhood, gives them hope and purpose to find their way to a bright future.

