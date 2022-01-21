Advertisement

Deep freeze into weekend

Winter locked in for the long haul
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -If it seems the weather turned on a  dime as we flipped the calendar into 2022 you are not imagining things. After the second warmest and virtually a  snowless December in Huntington, the weather gods have sprayed the region with shots of cold air and snows. Thursday morning’s may have only amounted to a few inches but it sure caused its share of angst!

Tonight the cold north wind behind the daytime snow will blow. Temperatures will tumble back to 10 degrees with a wind chill nearer to zero for school kids. Already more than 100 schools have altered their schedule for Friday in the face of the thumb numbing cold and black ice.

Friday and Saturday will feature partial sunshine. Still cold with Friday’s high in the 20s and Saturday the 30s.

Saturday morning’s low could flirt with zero away from town with 5 above the likely “official” reading!

