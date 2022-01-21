Advertisement

Family escapes burning home

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family escaped their burning home early Friday morning in Greenup County, Kentucky.

It happened on Jefferson Avenue by East Street.

According to Greenup County emergency dispatchers, the family was home when the fire started, but got out safely.

No one was injured.

911 dispatchers say the American Red Cross has been contacted to find the family a place to live.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

