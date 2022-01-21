Fire marshal asks for help in arson investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help to get someone to come forward with information surrounding a breaking and entering and arson at an apartment Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Walnut Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes.

Officials say at least one person forced their way into an occupied apartment before setting it on fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-233-FIRE.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.