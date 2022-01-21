Advertisement

Fire marshal asks for help in arson investigation

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Walnut Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes. (FILE)
The incident happened in the 5200 block of Walnut Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes. (FILE)(WITN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help to get someone to come forward with information surrounding a breaking and entering and arson at an apartment Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Walnut Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes.

Officials say at least one person forced their way into an occupied apartment before setting it on fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-233-FIRE.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey shares story after getting hit by SUV during live report
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parents worse nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
Man arrested for selling drugs to undercover officer near school
A crash has closed I-77 North near Sissonville.
Crash closes I-77 North
Two people died after a fire broke out late Wednesday night at a home in South Point, Ohio.
Couple dies in southeast Ohio house fire

Latest News

How to start and run a small business
How to start and run a small business
New year, new digital habits
New year, new digital habits
Andy shares your weather photos on Studio 3 | Jan. 21
Andy shares your weather photos on Studio 3 | Jan. 21
Daniel Boyd talks new book 'Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club'
Daniel Boyd talks new book ‘Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club’