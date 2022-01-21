First Warning Forecast | Cold air sticks around this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winter has the region in its firm grip after three snowfalls in a two-week span and cold temperatures to accompany the snow cover and keep it around. For Friday night, the coldest air in three years is expected as temperatures plummet to the single digits and even flirt with zero-degree or sub-zero readings in rural spots. Yes, the single digits were seen a couple weeks ago, but tonight looks to be just a tad colder. Either way, it is important to be prepared by dripping faucets and having proper arrangements for pets. While Saturday morning will be the coldest of the week, temperatures remain chilled for much of the week with only a short window for thawing. Meanwhile, there are a couple opportunities for snow, but amounts look to stay rather light.

The region continues to be split in two Friday evening with northern zones seeing a mostly clear sky and southern zones seeing thicker cloud cover and lingering flurries. These flurries begin to fade towards midnight, with all locations clearing out overnight. This sets the stage for very cold temperatures that fall to the single digits under a clear sky with a calm wind and snow on the ground. Some rural spots may get down close to zero, if not a degree or two below zero officially.

After the bitter start, Saturday sees temperatures rising to near freezing for the afternoon. A sunny start to the day turns more partly cloudy by the afternoon, but no precipitation is expected.

Saturday night sees low temperatures near 20 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

On Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky. The day starts dry, but by the afternoon and evening, flurries and light snow showers will pass from the northwest. Light snow accumulations are possible, with most areas receiving a dusting/coating. A few locations may receive up to an inch (of course, on top of what is already on the ground). Still, this may bring new slick areas to roadways as temperatures fall well below freezing Sunday evening and overnight.

After a morning in the teens, Monday afternoon sees temperatures rise to near 40 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

A light mix of rain and snow is possible Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 30s.

Wednesday sees afternoon temperatures stuck in the mid 20s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high temperature around 30 degrees.

Friday then turns mostly cloudy again with a few flurries possible late in the day as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s.

