Ky. woman facing manslaughter charge after elderly mother dies from septic shock

Constance Neaves
Constance Neaves(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County woman is facing charges in connection with the death of her elderly mother.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Constance Neaves is facing a manslaughter charge for neglect that led to the death of her mother, Opal Webb.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation began on November 13 when deputies were sent to Georgetown Community Hospital in reference to suspected neglect of an elderly woman.

They say Webb was being treated for several serious open wounds and appeared to be severely malnourished.

Neaves said she has been caring for her mother for the last five years and that her mother lived with her. However, hospital staff told deputies it appeared Webb had not been cared for and some of the injuries would have taken weeks of neglect to get to the condition she was in.

Webb died on November 15.

The sheriff’s office says doctors listed the cause of death for Webb as septic shock secondary to translocation of bacteria from skin breakdown and neglect contributed to her death.

Neaves was arrested Friday on a charge of manslaughter 2nd degree.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

