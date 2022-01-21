Advertisement

Making A Difference | More customers see services restored

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A neighborhood in Leon that has been without phone and internet service for days is now seeing even more restorations.

James Buck and several of his neighbors lost their Frontier phone and internet service last Thursday.

WSAZ reached out to Frontier, and crews came out Tuesday to make repairs.

Many homes saw their service restored, but Buck wasn’t one of them.

WSAZ reached out to the company again Thursday morning.

Friday morning, WSAZ NewsChannel 3 Weekend Anchor Kelsey Souto received a voicemail where Mr. Buck told her his service was restored Thursday evening.

Frontier says they are working on restoring service for an additional customer in the same area Friday.

If you have a concern for your community, we want to help make a difference for you as well.

You can reach out to us by emailing us at news@wsaz.com or by giving us a call in the newsroom at (304) 690-3069.

You can also reach out to us by filling out this form.

