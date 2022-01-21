Advertisement

Man runs following traffic stop; deputies track footprints in the snow

Adkins was arrested on an active capias through the Logan County Circuit Court, fleeing on foot...
Adkins was arrested on an active capias through the Logan County Circuit Court, fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer.(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A routine traffic stop along West Virginia Route 73 quickly turned into a chase Thursday in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop was initiated after deputies notice a white GMC truck in the Mud Fork area with no brake lights.

Deputies say when they approached the truck, a passenger, later identified as Jody Adkins, took off running.

Deputies followed Adkins to a trailer off Oriole Way.

Approximately ten people were inside of the trailer and told deputies Adkins left through a back door.

Deputies say they located Adkins at another home in the Verdunville area by tracking his footprints in the snow.

Adkins was found inside a closet of the home.

He was arrested on an active capias through the Logan County Circuit Court, fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey shares story after getting hit by SUV during live report
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parents worse nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
Man arrested for selling drugs to undercover officer near school
A crash has closed I-77 North near Sissonville.
Crash closes I-77 North
Two people died after a fire broke out late Wednesday night at a home in South Point, Ohio.
Couple dies in southeast Ohio house fire

Latest News

Property owners are hoping someone can help lead to the arrest of whoever burned down their...
Reward offered in Wayne County arson, burglary case
Constance Neaves
Ky. woman facing manslaughter charge after elderly mother dies from septic shock
The incident happened in the 5200 block of Walnut Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes. (FILE)
Fire marshal asks for help in arson investigation
How to start and run a small business
How to start and run a small business