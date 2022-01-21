Police chase ends in crash and arrest

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- What was meant to be a simple traffic stop ended in a car crashing and flipping over in Clendenin after the driver fled, police said.

Matthew Cobb was arrested Thursday night following the crash and has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

“I got behind the truck at that time, observed him weaving across the medium multiple times,” Clendenin Police Patrolman Justin Watts said. “[I] attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle.”

Broken glass and parts of the Chevrolet Silverado police say Cobb was driving are still on the side of Thorofare road in Clendenin.

Patrolman Watts said he saw the car drive through a stop sign, so he started following the car. He continued following it and it was just past Mellow Oak lane where he says Cobb lost control.

“They attempted to regain control of the vehicle. He was unable to do so, [and] he rolled over,” Watts said.

Watts said he can hardly believe Cobb was not injured more than he was and added they were going around 40 mph.

“He’s very lucky to be alive,” Watts said. “We took him to the hospital and he didn’t have anything wrong with him other than just minor scrapes.”

According to the criminal complaint, Watts saw White Claw seltzer cans, a whisky bottle, and could smell alcohol on Cobb as he got out of the car.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.