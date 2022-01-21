Scioto County Salvation Army to open Thursday night as warming station

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Maj. Dan Simco of the Scioto County Salvation Army is always monitoring the temperature outside. He wants to make sure his facility is a helpful resource when the temperature drops below freezing.

“Usually, when the temperatures get below 20 degrees for a significant portion of the night,” said Major Simco. “We try to do this on a case-by-case, day-by-day basis because the weather can change.”

Starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday, the Salvation Army will have its doors open to welcome anybody who needs a place to stay in order to get out of the cold weather.

“For whoever wants to use it. We probably have 15 to 20 cots, easily, that folks can use to be able to stay off the floor. But if push comes to shove, I’m sure folks would rather have the floor than a cold place to stay,” said Major Simco.

But Simco doesn’t worry about the number of people who may show up. If they are able to save one life, it’s all worth it. The community can help, too. Simco says they are always looking for volunteers and accept donation of food and other items that could be useful.

“I don’t know exactly what it’s like. I’ve never walked a mile in their shoes. But yeah, it is vitally important that we make this available to those that need to utilize this to be safe,” Simco said.

Simco says they are already discussing re-opening on Friday night, as well.

