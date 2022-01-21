State Supreme Court upholds man’s sexual assault conviction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington sentenced more than a year ago to decades in prison for sexual assault will stay behind bars after the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld his conviction.

Chase Hardin, who was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison in September 2020, tried appealing the ruling.

He was accused of sexually assaulting two women. However, the jury only returned a guilty verdict in one of the women’s cases.

After Hardin gets out of prison, he will be on 30 years of supervised release and will also register as a lifetime sex offender.

