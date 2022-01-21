Advertisement

State Supreme Court upholds man’s sexual assault conviction

Chase Hardin, who was sentenced more than a year ago to decades in prison for sexual assault,...
Chase Hardin, who was sentenced more than a year ago to decades in prison for sexual assault, will stay behind bars after the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld his conviction.(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington sentenced more than a year ago to decades in prison for sexual assault will stay behind bars after the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld his conviction.

Chase Hardin, who was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison in September 2020, tried appealing the ruling.

He was accused of sexually assaulting two women. However, the jury only returned a guilty verdict in one of the women’s cases.

After Hardin gets out of prison, he will be on 30 years of supervised release and will also register as a lifetime sex offender.

For previous coverage >>>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony unveils his latest winter weather alert
Tony unveils his latest winter weather alert
Wednesday evening forecast | Rain, then snow
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
The accident happened at a home along Raven Drive in Rand, West Virginia.
Driver plows into side of home
Huntington Police say this man is wanted in connection with a robbery Sunday at the Family...
Man wanted in Family Dollar robbery

Latest News

Taking the polar plunge
First Warning Weather
Neighbors ran to the scene to try to rescue the trapped victims but say it was too late.
Couple dies in fire
Fire destroys family's home in Chesapeake, Ohio
Fire destroys family's home in Chesapeake, Ohio
Parents' plea leads lawmakers to action to protect students with special needs
Parents’ plea leads lawmakers to action to protect students with special needs