Advertisement

West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show back in town

After skipping a year because of the pandemic, the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is...
After skipping a year because of the pandemic, the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is back in the Capital City.(Max Wallace/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After skipping a year because of the pandemic, the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is back in the Capital City.

The show features a variety of vendors coming from across the country, including Iowa, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Some vendors even come from Canada to offer a variety of services and products like hunting and fishing excursions, food items, and hunting and fishing equipment.

“We’ve talked to a lot of the people who come to the show every year. They really missed it last year,” said Glen Jarrell with the West Virginia Trophy Hunter’s Association. “There’s a lot of excitement down here this year. It’s going on, it’s open, so come on down and visit. It’s warm in here!”

The show schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, January 21 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $9.00 for adults and $1.00 for children ages 6-12.

Kids under 6 get in for free.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey shares story after getting hit by SUV during live report
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parents worse nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
Man arrested for selling drugs to undercover officer near school
A crash has closed I-77 North near Sissonville.
Crash closes I-77 North
Two people died after a fire broke out late Wednesday night at a home in South Point, Ohio.
Couple dies in southeast Ohio house fire

Latest News

Preventing falls and exercising at home with Dr. Bullock.
Preventing falls and exercising at home with Marshall Health
Property owners are hoping someone can help lead to the arrest of whoever burned down their...
Reward offered in Wayne County arson, burglary case
Adkins was arrested on an active capias through the Logan County Circuit Court, fleeing on foot...
Man runs following traffic stop; deputies track footprints in the snow
Constance Neaves
Ky. woman facing manslaughter charge after elderly mother dies from septic shock