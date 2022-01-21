West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show back in town

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After skipping a year because of the pandemic, the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is back in the Capital City.

The show features a variety of vendors coming from across the country, including Iowa, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Some vendors even come from Canada to offer a variety of services and products like hunting and fishing excursions, food items, and hunting and fishing equipment.

“We’ve talked to a lot of the people who come to the show every year. They really missed it last year,” said Glen Jarrell with the West Virginia Trophy Hunter’s Association. “There’s a lot of excitement down here this year. It’s going on, it’s open, so come on down and visit. It’s warm in here!”

The show schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 21 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $9.00 for adults and $1.00 for children ages 6-12.

Kids under 6 get in for free.

