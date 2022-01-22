Crews battle fire in frigid temperatures

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Fayette Township Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire happened on the 7800 block of County Road 15.

Crews arrived to smoke and flames showing and requested the help of fire departments in South Point, Proctorville, and Chesapeake as well as the Eastern Tanker Taskforce.

Fire crews battled the flames and smoke as temperatures were below 10 degrees Saturday morning.

All crews returned to their stations a little after 8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.