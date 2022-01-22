Advertisement

Crews responding to house fire

It happened on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street.
It happened on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street. (FILE)(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire in Jefferson.

Metro 911 dispatchers say they started getting calls about it around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

It happened on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Dispatchers say Jefferson Fire, West Side Fire, South Charleston Fire, and Alum Creek Fire are on scene right now.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

