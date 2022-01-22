Crews responding to house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire in Jefferson.

Metro 911 dispatchers say they started getting calls about it around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

It happened on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Dispatchers say Jefferson Fire, West Side Fire, South Charleston Fire, and Alum Creek Fire are on scene right now.

