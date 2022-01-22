Family makes it out safe from house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Heavy black smoke filled the air on the west end of Huntington as crews battled a house fire.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported just before midnight Friday night on the 900 block of Jackson Avenue.

The fire was reported on the second floor of the house.

Burnt wood and siding were left behind after the fire was brought under control.

Crews say everyone made it out safely.

It is not clear what started the fire.

