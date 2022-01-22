First Warning Forecast | Few weak systems to pass this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday finally saw a day without any snow falling across the region, though plenty remains on the ground. This break from the snowfall is short-lived as a quick-moving “clipper” system passes on Sunday, bringing the return of the flakes. However, snow accumulations will be rather minimal and honestly even pathetic when stacked up against what has been seen so far this month. Another clipper moves across northern parts of the region on Monday with light snow chances, then on Tuesday a third system takes shape bringing the potential for a spotty rain/snow mix area-wide. After that, a couple of dry days will be seen before snow chances return briefly by the end of the week.

Despite some passing clouds, Saturday evening remains mostly clear and dry as temperatures fall to near 20 degrees by midnight. Rural locations fall quicker and will end up in the teens by that point.

Saturday night stays dry with patchy cloud cover. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper teens, coldest in rural areas.

Sunday may start with a bit of sunshine before clouding over towards midday. During the afternoon and evening hours, flurries and light snow showers pass over the area as temperatures stay in the low to mid 30s. Very light accumulations of snow are expected, namely, a dusting at most across central West Virginia and a coating to an inch across the mountains, northern West Virginia, and parts of Ohio. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect on Sunday for Vinton and Athens counties as snow accumulations may near or exceed an inch in these spots. Elsewhere, some flurries may fly across southern West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky, but little to no snow accumulation is anticipated as temperatures will be just a tad too warm.

Flurries and light snow showers taper Sunday night, giving way to some breaks in the clouds. Low temperatures fall to the upper teens. Any locations which received a snow accumulation should be mindful of slick spots on roadways.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky, but another shot of light snow is likely across northern West Virginia and central Ohio during the afternoon and evening. Light accumulations are expected in these areas with temperatures near freezing. Farther south, high temperatures can get to the 40s as some sun continues to sneak in.

A light mix of rain and snow is possible on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 30s.

Wednesday sees afternoon temperatures stuck in the mid 20s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Friday then turns mostly cloudy again with a few flurries possible late in the day as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday turns dry again with a high near the freezing mark under a partly cloudy sky.

