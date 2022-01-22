Herd women win in OT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall women’s basketball team outscored the Florida Atlantic Owls 13-0 in overtime to lead to a 57-44 victory, Saturday afternoon in the Cam Henderson Center. Sophomore Savannah Wheeler led all scorers with 18 points.

The Thundering Herd improved to 11-5 overall and 6-1 in league play. It is Marshall’s best start in Conference USA through the first seven league games. The Owls fall to 4-13 overall and 0-6 in C-USA.

“What a day, what a win,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “We did not play good on offense. I thought we moved the ball pretty well, we just finished with a miss at the end (of the possessions) for most of the day. We went over our stats at halftime, and they were bad. I’m not sure they got any better through the second half until we got to overtime.

“Today was a life lesson, to stay steady through that storm. We had another great crowd and we wanted to play well ... it just never really clicked for us on the offensive end until overtime. We played extremely hard all day and we were very sound in what we were trying to do against FAU. Bri Ferby hit a big shot (in overtime) and we were solid down the stretch. I’m really proud of our team.”

Marshall’s defense has not allowed an opponent to score 60 points in nine of its last 10 games. The shutout in overtime was the first in team history going back through the 2002-03 season. Saturday was the Herd’s first overtime game since a 73-68 win over Old Dominion on Feb. 6, 2021.

Wheeler scored in double-figures for the 19th-straight game, the 55th time in her career, and now has 1,046 career points. She moved ahead of Marshall Athletics Hall of Famer Robin Vealey (1972-76) and is now 20th all-time in program history. Wheeler is eight points away from surpassing another hall of famer in Lee Ann Parsley (1986-90).

Graduate student Kennedi Colclough put up 15 points and senior Brianah Ferby scored 11. Freshman CC Mays had seven points and senior Aaliyah Dunham rounded out the scoring with six points. Dunham handed out six assists and had just one turnover. She came into the game leading the conference and ranked 15th in the country in assist/turnover ratio. Saturday was Dunham’s eighth game this season with five or more assists. She has 440 assists overall in her collegiate career and 69 this season, an average of 4.3 per game.

