HHS beats Midland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the only time this regular season, Huntington High and Midland met on the basketball court as HHS pulled away late to win 54-47 and a few miles away, Capital beat Spring Valley. From Ohio, Chesapeake edged Ironton while Gallia Academy beat South Point. Finally, two rivalry games happened in Kentucky with Johnson Central topped Paintsville and the Ashland girls held off Boyd County 45-42.

Here are the highlights from all six games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.