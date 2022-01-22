Advertisement

HHS beats Midland

6 games highlight a busy Friday night of hoops
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the only time this regular season, Huntington High and Midland met on the basketball court as HHS pulled away late to win 54-47 and a few miles away, Capital beat Spring Valley. From Ohio, Chesapeake edged Ironton while Gallia Academy beat South Point. Finally, two rivalry games happened in Kentucky with Johnson Central topped Paintsville and the Ashland girls held off Boyd County 45-42.

Here are the highlights from all six games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey shares story after getting hit by SUV during live report
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parents worse nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
Man arrested for selling drugs to undercover officer near school
Two people died after a fire broke out late Wednesday night at a home in South Point, Ohio.
Couple dies in southeast Ohio house fire
A crash has closed I-77 North near Sissonville.
Crash closes I-77 North

Latest News

HS HOOPS FRIDAY NIGHT
Marshall hoops losing streak reaches 8 games
GW, Capital and SC all won.
Busy night of hoops in WV
Busy night of high school hoops in WV
Busy night of high school hoops in WV