Juvenile in custody after break-in at post office

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a break-in at the Clothier Post Office. It happened on Friday.

Deputies say a post office employee told them several personal electronic devices, as well as residential packages, had been stolen from the post office.

The juvenile suspect was able to illegally get into the office where mail and packages are located, deputies say.

The post office employee was able to show deputies a tracking app, which showed one of the electronic devices at a home near the post office.

Deputies say the homeowner gave them permission to search the home, which is where deputies say they located the employee’s electronic devices as well as a stolen residential package. That’s when deputies confirmed the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, also lived at that address.

With the help of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to make contact with the boy, who deputies say confessed to the crimes.

Charges are still pending against the juvenile.

