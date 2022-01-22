KSP releases name of fatal crash victim in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police says it’s investigating a fatal crash in Floyd County.

Troopers say they got a call a little after 1 a.m. Friday of a single vehicle crash on U.S. 23 in the Betsy Layne community of Floyd County.

The investigation revealed a 2008 Ford passenger car struck a rock embankment, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected.

A woman from Pikeville was taken to the hospital, while Casey Brown, 37, of Pikeville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say who was driving the car.

The investigation is still ongoing.

KSP was assisted by the Betsy Layne Volunteer Fire Department, Left beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

