Police ask for help finding armed robbery suspect

Elkhorn City, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police are investigating an armed robbery.

Police say it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the Quick Stop in Elkhorn City on Thursday.

According to a release, a man walked into the Quick Stop, showed the teller a gun, and demanded money.

Police say the man then took off on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

He’s said to have been wearing a black ski mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at (606) 433-7711.

