Troopers investigate fatal crash, release victim’s name

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Virgie.

Police say they got a call just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday about a single vehicle crash on Indian Creek Road.

Troopers say 51-year-old Michael Tackett was driving a 1993 Ford pickup when he went off the roadway, striking a rock embankment, and a tree. Tackett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

KSP troopers were assisted on scene by the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department and by Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.