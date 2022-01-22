Advertisement

WVU falls at TTU

Texas Tech puts away West Virginia at home 78-65, led by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 23 points.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Tx. (WSAZ) - The three game losing skid continued for West Virginia Saturday afternoon as they fell to #18 Texas Tech by a final of 78-65. The previous two losses have also been to ranked teams Kansas and Baylor.

WVU only had two players score in double figures as Taz Sherman had 21 points while Malik Curry added 11. On the defensive side, the Mountaineers had four players foul out in the game and were outrebounded on the offensive glass 17-8.

The Mountaineers return to Morgantown as they host Oklahoma this coming Wednesday night and are now 13-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12.

