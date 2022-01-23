Advertisement

700+ Frontier customers without phone service

A restoration time is unknown at this time, dispatchers say. (FILE)
A restoration time is unknown at this time, dispatchers say. (FILE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ that Frontier Communications is reporting 727 of their voice lines are down in the East Bank area.

They’re asking Frontier customers who may have an emergency to call 911 using their cell phones during this outage.

Folks can also get ahold of dispatchers by dialing (304) 348-8111.

A restoration time is unknown at this time, dispatchers say.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Juvenile in custody after break-in at post office
The home was completely engulfed when firefighters got on scene.
Eight without a home after house fire in Jefferson
Clendenin police chase ends in crash
Police chase ends in crash and arrest
The fire happened on the 7800 block of County Road 15.
Crews battle fire in frigid temperatures

Latest News

The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Woman with unrestrained kids chases car, wrecks into another
Beth Burbridge, of Louisville, stands outside the State Capitol. She has been active in the...
UK alum fights for organ, bone marrow donation paid leave incentives
'Boiler #5' demolished in Mason County
'Boiler #5' demolished in Mason County
Gov. Beshear said more than 440 National guardsmen are helping out at hospitals across Kentucky.
As Kentucky posts record-high COVID cases, positivity rate, Gov. Beshear & Dr. Stack hope omicron’s peak is near