Loose goats captured by animal shelter
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A small herd of goats are back home safe Sunday afternoon after a big adventure.
The Boyd County Animal Shelter says it took them nearly an hour and a half to round the goats safely in one spot on the 5200 block of 13th Street in Ashland.
A Facebook post led the owners to retrieving their goats who were secured in the back of a pick-up truck for the ride home.
