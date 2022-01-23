Loose goats captured by animal shelter

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A small herd of goats are back home safe Sunday afternoon after a big adventure.

The Boyd County Animal Shelter says it took them nearly an hour and a half to round the goats safely in one spot on the 5200 block of 13th Street in Ashland.

A Facebook post led the owners to retrieving their goats who were secured in the back of a pick-up truck for the ride home.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.