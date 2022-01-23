Advertisement

Special Metals union workers rally for change

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The picket line outside of Special Metals in Huntington grew on Saturday.

In a move of solidarity, several unions joined workers to show their support.

Since October 1st, about 440 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 have been on strike.

More than 100 days on the picket lines has been difficult for the employees, their families and other surrounding community members.

Between retirements and others finding new jobs, the union could lose about 20 to 25 workers.

“Working class families are suffering,” said Matt Weaver. “I mean, American society needs to bring back the middle class, the working class. Focus on, not these people or these people, let’s focus on the people that are working for a living and trying to raise a family and get their kids through school. "

After the rally the group headed to union hall to share in a meal.

