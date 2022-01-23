Advertisement

Woman arrested following crash in downtown Charleston

The incident remains under investigation. (FILE)
The incident remains under investigation. (FILE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman has been arrested by the Patrol Division of the Charleston Police Department following a crash in the downtown area.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on Capitol Street, right by Virginia Street.

Police say the woman hit another car in the back, adding the impact was significant and that it was a bad crash.

Two people in the other car were not injured.

According to police, the woman was arrested because she had two unrestrained kids in her car.

The incident remains under investigation.

