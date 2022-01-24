Advertisement

2 crashes reported on U.S. 52

While there are no closures on U.S. 52, troopers say you should use caution in the area as...
While there are no closures on U.S. 52, troopers say you should use caution in the area as there are lane restrictions.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Backups are expected around the Ashland twin bridges on U.S. 52 Monday morning following 2 separate crashes on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 52.

The first was reported at 7:48 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there were two minor injuries with one person being taken by EMS to the hospital.

The second crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported in that crash.

While there are no closures on U.S. 52, troopers say you should use caution in the area as there are lane restrictions. Delays are also expected.

Troopers ask you use caution when traveling in the area as they work to clear the accidents.

