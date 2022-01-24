Advertisement

49 counties now in the red on COVID-19 alert map

The state is only 34 hospital beds away form breaking the September delta-variant...
The state is only 34 hospital beds away form breaking the September delta-variant hospitalization record of 1,012 beds.(West Virginia DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- 49 out of the 55 counties in West Virginia are now in the red on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map.

Currently, the state is only 34 hospital beds away form breaking the September delta-variant hospitalization record of 1,012 beds. ICU bed usage has not spike nearly as high, which can be attributed to the mildness of the omicron variant when compared to others.

DHHR data shows 61.4 % of the state population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 52.9% of the population being fully vaccinated, and 39.5% being boosted.

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give a COVID-19 update during a press conference Monday morning.

