Accidents close portions of I-64

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two eastbound lanes of I64 in Kanawha County are closed due to two separate accidents that happened Monday morning.

According to Metro, there are two accidents around the Montrose Drive interchange of I64 eastbound that has the fast and middle lanes closed. Crews are on scene and tow trucks have been called.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen. Be prepared to stop and use caution when traveling through this area.

