Arrest made in Family Dollar armed robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police in Huntington have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on 14th Street West last Sunday.

Police say Matthew Scott Smith, 50, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested without incident on Saturday and has been charged with 2nd degree robbery. He is also charged with a probation violation.

A store employee reported the robbery around 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 16 and says Smith went into the store, walked to the laundry detergent aisle, and loaded two 20-gallon totes with laundry detergent.

Police say Smith then tried to leave the store through the front door with the detergent. When an employee confronted Smith, Smith said he had a gun and threatened to physically assault the employee.

Authorities say Smith then took off with the detergent. No one was injured during the incident.

Smith is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

