Family of late Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy reflects on his life and legacy ten years after he was killed

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - January 23, 2022 marks the ten year anniversary since Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy James I. Thacker was killed by an intoxicated driver in a crash.

On January 23, 2012, Thacker was near the end of his shift when his cruiser was struck by an SUV along US-460 in Pike County. The driver of the SUV was David Childers, who authorities alleged was under the influence of opiates and cocaine at the time of the crash.

Thacker died at the scene. He was 53 years-old.

“There’s not a day that goes by that me and these children and grandchildren don’t speak that man’s name. Not a day,” said Sharon Thacker, ex-wife of the late James I. Thacker.

A decade after his death, Thacker’s loved ones still reflect on how he impacted them and the community he served.

“He wouldn’t let anybody do without,” said Sharon Thacker. “I mean, he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”

Even though Thacker’s family is left with many fond memories of their time with him, they cant help but wonder what life could have been like if that tragic day never happened.

“You know, it’s been hard not having him... its still in mind what it would have been like with him here,” said Makenzie Sawyers, James I. Thacker’s Granddaughter.

Through loss, Thacker’s loved ones gained a new perspective on life and feel as though his legacy can inspire others to make the right decisions.

“Every small thing that you do has a major effect somewhere,” said Latasha Thacker, Thacker’s daughter. “So, always try to do the right thing and if you can’t do the right thing and you feel whatever you do is gonna go down the wrong path, try to find another way out.”

Childers pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, but the charge was later amended to first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but was granted parole in 2020. Childers has since been released.

James I. Thacker’s name is included on a memorial dedicated to fallen officers in downtown Pikeville.

