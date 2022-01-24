First Warning Forecast | Temperatures bounce around this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heading into the final week of January, temperatures look to fall then rise, fall then rise again. This means there will be some afternoons that rise enough above freezing to melt snow that has lingered for a week now. Precipitation-wise, another quick-hitting system passes Monday into Tuesday morning, bringing the opportunity for light rain and snow. A weak system then moves across on Friday with the chance for light snow, but there still does not look to be another major winter storm on the horizon. Could this mean that the region sees its first dry weekend in several weeks?! As of right now signs point to yes, but in what has been an active and ever-changing winter pattern, do not get too excited just yet.

Scattered flurries and light snow showers continue through midnight Monday, then drier conditions can be expected overnight with breaks in the clouds. Low temperatures fall to the upper teens by sunrise. A dusting of snow is possible in a few spots and may lead to slick conditions on roadways.

Monday starts partly cloudy but turns mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Another quick-moving system crosses the area, bringing snow to central Ohio and northern West Virginia and more of a rain/snow mix along and just north of I-64. Southern counties look to miss out on any precipitation. High temperatures range from the low to mid 30s north, upper 30s to low 40s central, and mid to upper 40s south.

Monday night into Tuesday morning continues to see light precipitation across the region, mainly in the form of snow, but some rain can mix in as well. Low temperatures fall to the upper 20s.

Precipitation tapers Tuesday afternoon, giving way to some breaks in the clouds. High temperatures rise to the mid 30s.

Wednesday stays cold despite decent sunshine as high temperatures stay in the mid 20s.

On Thursday, expect continued sunshine, but the afternoon turns milder to near 40 degrees.

Flurries and light snow showers are possible on Friday with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

The weekend looks to stay dry at this point with a decent amount of sunshine both days. While Saturday afternoon stays near the freezing mark, Sunday afternoon sees temperatures back around the 40-degree mark.

