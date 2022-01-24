Former non-profit employee sentenced for theft of federal funds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was sentenced to time in federal prison for stealing federal funds from River Valley Child Development Services (RVCDS), a non-profit organization located in Huntington.

Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.

Phillips plead guilty to theft of federal funds in September. She worked at RVCDS from December 1986 until September 2020 and held various positions at the non-profit organization.

From July 1, 2016, to on or about June 30, 2017, RVCDS received approximately $7,131,756 in federal funding and Phillips used her position of trust and authority to steal approximately $964,012 during that period.

Phillips further admitted that between December 2013 and August 2020, she stole approximately $4,721,731 from RVCDS.

As part of her plea agreement, Phillips agreed to forfeit her interest in her Chesapeake, Ohio, personal residence, as well as a lake house on Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia that she purchased during the period of her criminal activity. Phillips also agreed to forfeit her interest in several vehicles and her interest in Attitude Aviation property and equipment.

