Man accused of imprisoning girlfriend and her two children

Deputies say when they arrived on scene with KSP troopers, Cox took off to the woods behind the home where he tried to hide next to a cliff.(Rowan County Detention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELLIOT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A man is now behind bars after being accused of imprisoning his girlfriend and her two children at their home while being armed with a butcher knife and a hammer.

Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Kentucky State Police Troopers say they were called out to the 100 block of Jr. Street in Sandy Hook Sunday.

Authorities say Carlos Cox had taken his girlfriend’s phone to prevent her from calling for help, as well as slashed the tires on her car. Cox also chased a man who was trying to help from the home with a butcher knife and hammer, investigators said.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene with KSP troopers, Cox took off to the woods behind the home where he tried to hide next to a cliff.

He’s been charged with three counts of unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree assault, three counts of menacing, public intoxication, 2nd degree disorderly conduct, and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

The incident remains under investigation by the Elliot County Sheriff’s Office.

