Man charged after attempted robbery at Walgreens

Joseph McGranahan, 39, of Ashland, Ky. is being charged with armed robbery, assault on a police...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An attempted robbery at the Walgreens in Hurricane ended with one man in handcuffs.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says Walgreens called 911 to report a robbery in progress at their Hurricane store just after 9:30 a.m. Monday. He says within 60-90 seconds, the first Hurricane police officer arrived to the store.

It was as the suspect was trying to leave the store that he was stopped at gunpoint by police and then taken into custody by additional officers getting on scene.

Joseph McGranahan, 39, of Ashland, Ky. is being charged with armed robbery, assault on a police officer, and assault on four employees. He is also wanted for a parole violation in Kentucky.

“I’m thankful for how the Walgreens employees handled this very stressful situation and thankful for the quick response and actions of the Hurricane police officers,” Edwards said.

