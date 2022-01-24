Advertisement

Man charged with murder after hit and run

Authorities say a man was left for a dead after a hit and run crash on Saturday afternoon.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal hit and run accident over the weekend.

Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt says his office was called to Oak Grove Road Saturday afternoon, where a 91-year-old man was found dead.

The victim, identified as Lonnie Leach of Morehead was found beside the roadway on Rt. 1167 and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

On Sunday afternoon, Detective Donnie Hall with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andy Baldridge, 44 and took the suspect to the Rowan County Detention Center.

He’s being charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and possession of marijuana.

Rowan County Attorney Cecil Watkins and Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Goldy assisted in the arrest.

